Two Decatur men arrested for counterfeiting

Two men were arrested in Decatur this week for passing fraudulent $100 bills

Decatur Police made two separate counterfeiting arrests on Thursday.

Kiara Kwamanie Watkins, 28, was arrested in Hartselle for passing a counterfeit $100 bill at a local auto parts store on March 23.

Watkins was also charged later in the day for passing another counterfeit bill at a different auto parts store in Decatur.

Detectives identified Watkins as the suspect who had passed two counterfeit $100 bills at two different Wally World stores on March 11.

Police also detained Pelma Durhon Jarmon, 49, at a Taco Bell on Beltline Rd. after he attempted to pass a fraudulent $100 bill.

Jarmon was already on parole supervision through Morgan County’s Pardons and Paroles Office He was taken into custody on a parole violation warrant.

Jarmon and Watkins were each charged with criminal possession of a forged instrument and are being held at the Morgan County Jail with no bond.

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48