Civil Air Patrol searching for missing private plane out of Gadsden

On March 28 a private aircraft departed the Northeast Alabama Regional Airport in Gadsden bound for New Orleans, Louisiana.

The aircraft made initial contact with air traffic control at Birmingham Shuttlesworth Airport but hasn’t been heard from since.

A missing person report was filed after contact with the aircraft was lost.

Civil Air Patrol, as tasked by the Air Force Resource Coordination Center, and the Etowah County Sheriff's Office have been coordinating search and rescue operations.

Aircrews began searching his expected flight plan Thursday until weather caused efforts to be delayed.

Search efforts resumed at 8:00 a.m. Friday with aircrews and ground teams.

As a consideration to the pilot’s family and friends, his name will not be released until his location and condition is known.

Anyone with information should call Civil Air Patrol 1st Lt Cindy Collette 205-305-0429 or the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office at 256-546-2825.

