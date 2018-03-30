Huntsville Animal Services offering April Fools' adoption special

There’s no kidding around at Huntsville Animal Services!

The shelter is offering a fabulous, unbelievable adoption special just in time for April Fools' celebrations.

From now through Saturday, April 7, it’s no joke—you can adopt a dog, cat, puppy or kitten for just $20.

The adoption special includes rabies vaccinations, microchip, city license, and spay or neuter.

Don’t miss out on this special April Fool’s adoption promotion to help get these wonderful pets into stable and happy homes.

With the community's support, they offer life-saving programs for shelter pets needing a stable and secure home, help animals with special needs, and provide other welfare essentials for cats and dogs throughout Huntsville.

Huntsville Animal Shelter is located at 4950 Triana Blvd.

Hours are Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information call 256-883-3783, visit their website or check them out on Facebook.

