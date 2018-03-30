3 Joppa residents arrested for chemical endangerment of a child

Three Joppa residents have been arrested after four children in their care test positive for methamphetamines.

This week the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office arrested Billy Allen Alexander, Madison Paige Knowles, and Tracy Rena Knowles, all Joppa, for chemical endangerment of a child.

The arrest stems from a search warrant conducted on the their shared residence. The search uncovered methamphetamine, prescription medication and marijuana on the premises.

Four children ranging in age from 2 months old to 3 years old were also living at the residence.

All of the children tested positive for methamphetamines due to exposure.

The offenders remain in the Cullman County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond each.

“As Sheriff, I am proud of the effort by our Investigators and the Department of Human Resources to protect our children, however as a Father and Sheriff it angers me that the very ones who should ensure the children’s safety have exposed them to this type of environment. Our mission is to be tireless and relentless to those who put children at risk” said Sheriff Matt Gentry.

