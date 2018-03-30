Settlement reached in petting zoo child molester lawsuit

The case of traveling petting zoo employee accused of sexually assaulting young girls has been settled, according to our news partners at the Times Daily.More >>
The case of traveling petting zoo employee accused of sexually assaulting young girls has been settled, according to our news partners at the Times Daily.More >>
A 19-year-old who allegedly threatened a shooting at Fort Payne High School was taken into custody in Lee County, Florida.More >>
A 19-year-old who allegedly threatened a shooting at Fort Payne High School was taken into custody in Lee County, Florida.More >>
Mae Edwards, 40, is facing charges of public intoxication and illegal possession of prohibited liquor after students reported her behavior to school administrators.More >>
Mae Edwards, 40, is facing charges of public intoxication and illegal possession of prohibited liquor after students reported her behavior to school administrators.More >>
"One of the things I discovered when I moved to Decatur is that many adults have not been advised about colon cancer,” said Dr. Jeanette Keith, a Gastroenterologist.More >>
"One of the things I discovered when I moved to Decatur is that many adults have not been advised about colon cancer,” said Dr. Jeanette Keith, a Gastroenterologist.More >>
The special election for House District 21 has a winner. Republican Rex Reynolds has defeated Democrat Terry Jones with 53-percent of the vote in the special election for a seat in the House of Representatives.More >>
The special election for House District 21 has a winner. Republican Rex Reynolds has defeated Democrat Terry Jones with 53-percent of the vote in the special election for a seat in the House of Representatives.More >>
Jurors have reached a verdict in the trial of the widow of the Orlando nightclub shooter who killed 49 people in 2016.More >>
Jurors have reached a verdict in the trial of the widow of the Orlando nightclub shooter who killed 49 people in 2016.More >>
Up until a couple of months ago, he just couldn't get rid of what everyone thought was a beer belly, even after losing 34 lbs.More >>
Up until a couple of months ago, he just couldn't get rid of what everyone thought was a beer belly, even after losing 34 lbs.More >>
As the owner of a bar, Jimmy Galleece is used to strange events.More >>
As the owner of a bar, Jimmy Galleece is used to strange events.More >>
A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.More >>
A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.More >>
If you're addicted to watching Netflix, there's a job that will pay you to binge-watch their original programming.More >>
If you're addicted to watching Netflix, there's a job that will pay you to binge-watch their original programming.More >>
A mother is thankful her baby is alive and well after a horrific vehicle crash.More >>
A mother is thankful her baby is alive and well after a horrific vehicle crash.More >>
Newly released audio from the Federal Aviation Administration describes two commercial pilots describing something inexplicably passing over their planes.More >>
Newly released audio from the Federal Aviation Administration describes two commercial pilots describing something inexplicably passing over their planes.More >>
Authorities say one person is dead and another person suffered burns after an accident involving a motorhome that caught fire off of I-95 in Colleton County Thursday night.More >>
Authorities say one person is dead and another person suffered burns after an accident involving a motorhome that caught fire off of I-95 in Colleton County Thursday night.More >>
The suspect in the shooting death of an off-duty police officer has been shot and killed by authorities in Tennessee.More >>
The suspect in the shooting death of an off-duty police officer has been shot and killed by authorities in Tennessee.More >>