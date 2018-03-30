Settlement reached in petting zoo child molester lawsuit

A traveling petting zoo worker was arrested after reports he was touching children in the vicinity. (Source: WAFF)

The case of traveling petting zoo employee accused of sexually assaulting young girls has been settled, according to our news partners at the Times Daily.

The lawsuit began in December 2016 after a former employee of Jungle Safari, Daryl Raymond, 50, was accused of sexually abusing young girls while they were on the pony ride at the petting zoo.

The safari was operating on Darby Dr. in April 2016 when the incidents were reported.

Raymond pleaded guilty in February to two counts of attempted sexual abuse of child under 12.

“As a part of a plea agreement, he pleaded guilty in February to two counts of attempted sexual abuse of a child under 12. He was sentenced in March to two 10-year sentences, split with two years to serve in prison. The sentences are to be served consecutively. He will serve a total of four years in prison.”

Raymond was also ordered to register as a sex offender and cannot have any contact with the victims or their families.

The families of the girls also claimed that Jungle Safari wrongfully employed Raymond, due to his history of assault.

Jungle Safari admitted to not performing a background check on Raymond.

The civil cases have been settled for an undisclosed amount.

