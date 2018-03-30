Kat: Sunny and warm for the weekend

Happy Friday! Highs today will climb into the mid-60s this afternoon. Winds today will be out of the northwest around 10 mph.

Overall, your Friday forecast is looking good! Clear skies overnight will allow temperatures to fall into the low 40s so make sure you have your sweater or jacket if you’ll be out late at night or early tomorrow morning.

Saturday is looking even better with temperatures climbing into the 70s!

Sunny skies and warmer weather will make for some beautiful Easter egg hunts! It will be a great day to be outside and soak in some sunshine!

Easter Sunday looks mild with highs in the upper-60s but the chance for a few light rain showers returns, mainly along the AL/TN border.

Overall, these sprinkles don’t look like they’ll have a big impact on your Easter Sunday so I wouldn’t cancel any outdoor plans!

