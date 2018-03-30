Kat: After a cold start, afternoon high in the 70s

Good morning!

You will want your jacket this morning because temperatures will start out in the upper 30s to low 40s today.

Your Saturday warm-up will be quick though! Highs this afternoon will climb into the low 70s with help from abundant sunshine.

Sunny skies and warmer weather will make for some beautiful Easter egg hunts! It will be a great day to spend some time outside, just be aware that pollen levels will be very high this weekend.

Easter Sunday looks mild with highs in the upper-60s but the chance for a few light rain showers returns, mainly in Southern Middle Tennessee.

A few showers could make their way into NW Alabama by 9-10 AM but rain showers would be very isolated.

Overall, these sprinkles don't look like they'll have a big impact on your Easter Sunday so I wouldn't cancel any outdoor plans!

Next week is looking Spring-like with highs in the 60s and 70s.

Monday will be a nice day with temperatures in the mid-70s and partly cloudy skies.

The next system that will have bigger impacts moves in late Tuesday through early Wednesday.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely and depending on the exact timing of this system, a few could be strong.

A cool down and possible frost are in sight next weekend, stay tuned if you've already started planting!

