Eric: Warmer temps to start your work week

A few isolated rain showers are possible for the rest of your Easter Sunday along with mostly cloudy skies and low temps falling to around 50 degrees.

Monday will be quiet and warm with highs in the middle 70s, skies look to be partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered rain through the morning and early afternoon. Tuesday will start off dry with a large system bringing rain and potentially stronger thunderstorms late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Heavy rainfall and gusty winds will be possible with any thunderstorms. We will continue to monitor the threat of severe weather. Rain will end early Wednesday with cooler highs near 60 degrees.

Thursday and Friday will be more seasonal with highs in the 60s and lower 70s. Scattered rain looks likely Friday.

Saturday will be cooler with highs in the upper 50s and scattered rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon, temps will rebound a bit for Sunday with highs in the upper 60s.

