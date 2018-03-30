Eric: Partly cloudy for Easter Sunday

Skies will be partly cloudy tonight and lows will be a bit more tolerable in the upper 40s by Sunday morning.

Tonight is a full moon and the final Blue Moon of 2018.

Easter Sunday looks to be very pleasant with highs near 70- degrees and partly cloudy skies, a few showers are possible to the north into Middle Tennessee.

Monday will be quiet and warm with highs in the middle 70s, skies look to be partly to mostly cloudy. Tuesday will start off dry with a large system bring rain and potentially stronger thunderstorms late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Heavy rainfall and gusty winds will be possible with any thunderstorms, we will continue to monitor the threat of severe weather. Rain will end early Wednesday with cooler highs near 60 degrees.

Thursday and Friday will be more seasonal with highs in the 60s and lower 70s, scattered rain looks likely Friday.

