Brad: Chilly overnight; warming up for Easter

A chilly night ahead, with morning lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s Saturday morning. We will have a quick warm up for Saturday with afternoon highs reaching the lower 70s.

Easter Sunday (Sunrise 6:33 a.m.) expect more clouds late with highs near 68. Right now, it looks like we could see some light rain fall by sunset. Rainfall totals will be less than .15”. The best chance for rain will be along the Tennessee/Alabama state line. If you are traveling to Nashville they will probably have scattered showers by afternoon.

If you are thinking about planting, make sure you don’t plant more than you can cover up. There are signs of another cold snap coming next weekend. This could include a frost and light freeze. This could be our “Dogwood Winter” this year.

