Meeting held in support of Tanner High School principal on leave

A community meeting was held in Athens Thursday night in support of the embattled Tanner High School principal who was placed on administrative leave.

Limestone County Schools Superintendent Tom Sisk placed Principal Louis Gordon on administrative leave based on several complaints about the "climate and culture" of the school.

Students, parents, staff and community leaders from the NAACP spoke passionately about how things have changed since Gordon’s leave.

"The energy when I walk into the school, it's negative,” 10th-grader Kiara Walton said.

Tanner High School falls within District 1 of the county. Charles Shoulders represents that district and explained some of the issues at the school.

"There's just a lot of unrest at the school because of the changes that were made, but as far as the culture, I can't really speak to that. I know some people were dissatisfied with the leadership, but hopefully, we can get that resolved here real soon,” Shoulders said.

Shoulders says the school system is investigating a "serious allegation" but couldn’t comment further.

A school employee who wanted to remain anonymous said things have gotten out of control since Gordon left. She claims kids roam the halls, skip classes and are disruptive, crediting their bettering behavior to Gordon’s work. She and so many others fear without effective leadership like Gordon’s that things will continue to spiral downward.

"I'm sure board members have taken under consideration what has been said, and some of things were already aware of, but they will be taken under consideration, I'm sure,” Shoulders said.

