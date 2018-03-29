Nurse practitioner explains flu vs. allergies

A 19-year-old who allegedly threatened a shooting at Fort Payne High School was taken into custody in Lee County, Florida.More >>
A 19-year-old who allegedly threatened a shooting at Fort Payne High School was taken into custody in Lee County, Florida.More >>
Mae Edwards, 40, is facing charges of public intoxication and illegal possession of prohibited liquor after students reported her behavior to school administrators.More >>
Mae Edwards, 40, is facing charges of public intoxication and illegal possession of prohibited liquor after students reported her behavior to school administrators.More >>
"One of the things I discovered when I moved to Decatur is that many adults have not been advised about colon cancer,” said Dr. Jeanette Keith, a Gastroenterologist.More >>
"One of the things I discovered when I moved to Decatur is that many adults have not been advised about colon cancer,” said Dr. Jeanette Keith, a Gastroenterologist.More >>
The special election for House District 21 has a winner. Republican Rex Reynolds has defeated Democrat Terry Jones with 53-percent of the vote in the special election for a seat in the House of Representatives.More >>
The special election for House District 21 has a winner. Republican Rex Reynolds has defeated Democrat Terry Jones with 53-percent of the vote in the special election for a seat in the House of Representatives.More >>
A fire broke out at the Arby's at 4100 University Dr. Monday afternoon.More >>
A fire broke out at the Arby's at 4100 University Dr. Monday afternoon.More >>
Baby Oliver was born in the back of an ambulance on the way to the hospital.More >>
Baby Oliver was born in the back of an ambulance on the way to the hospital.More >>
A woman says she was beaten bloody as she was leaving a Biloxi casino early Sunday morning. The woman says a group of men followed her to her car then one of the men attacked her.More >>
A woman says she was beaten bloody as she was leaving a Biloxi casino early Sunday morning. The woman says a group of men followed her to her car then one of the men attacked her.More >>
The father of the teenager presumed dead after being pulled under by a rip current is asking for help in finding his son's body.More >>
The father of the teenager presumed dead after being pulled under by a rip current is asking for help in finding his son's body.More >>
As the owner of a bar, Jimmy Galleece is used to strange events.More >>
As the owner of a bar, Jimmy Galleece is used to strange events.More >>
The crash happened Tuesday on Interstate 75 just north of Ronald Reagan in Lockland.More >>
The crash happened Tuesday on Interstate 75 just north of Ronald Reagan in Lockland.More >>
A family of eight is believed to have all died when their SUV crashed off a cliff in California on Wednesday.More >>
A family of eight is believed to have all died when their SUV crashed off a cliff in California on Wednesday.More >>
Police were called to the 7-11 in the 6100 block of 19th Street just before 6 p.m. Wednesday after there were reports of a robbery. The suspect, 21-year-old Treshun Devonte Bates, tried to buy tobacco products but was turned away for lack of identification, according to police.More >>
Police were called to the 7-11 in the 6100 block of 19th Street just before 6 p.m. Wednesday after there were reports of a robbery. The suspect, 21-year-old Treshun Devonte Bates, tried to buy tobacco products but was turned away for lack of identification, according to police.More >>
An armed and dangerous man is wanted in the shooting of a Hopkinsville, KY police officerMore >>
An armed and dangerous man is wanted in the shooting of a Hopkinsville, KY police officerMore >>
A last-minute bill to overhaul the state's pension system flew through the Kentucky General Assembly on Thursday.More >>
A last-minute bill to overhaul the state's pension system flew through the Kentucky General Assembly on Thursday.More >>