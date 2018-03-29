Florence movie theater apologizes after refusing to let sheriff in with service weapon

On Wednesday night, Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton shared his experience on Facebook for being denied entry for carrying his service weapon.

Singleton says he showed the employees his badge but still could not enter with his firearm.

AMC's controversial policy states that carrying or displaying weapons of any kind, real or toy, is prohibited.

Singleton did speak to a representative of the theater who did clarify that officers are allowed to carry their service weapons to enter the theater. AMC did apologize for this miscommunication.

