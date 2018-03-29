Sexual assault program coming to Lauderdale County

The city of Florence teamed up with the district attorney's office, law enforcement and other organizations who worked together to bring back a sexual assault program for Lauderdale County.

The Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner Program will serve victims in the Shoals.

The national statistics show that only 23 percent of people report sexual abuse. District Attorney Chris Connolly says the majority of victims in the Shoals don't report assault out of fear for not being believed.

"It's huge to have this program locally, where you're getting someone who's qualified to support the victims," said Connolly.

The program also has partnered with One Place in the Shoals, which will provide a secure and a safe place for victims of sexual assault. They are working to bring awareness to how people view victims through the "Start by Believing" campaign. It's dedicated to teaching the community to support victims in believing them.

The program plans to attend First Friday to educate the community on sexual assault awareness.

