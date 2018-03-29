More information released in drunk Tanner H.S. teacher arrest

A Tanner High School teacher is on leave after she was arrested at school for allegedly being drunk in the classroom this week.

Mae Edwards, 40, is facing charges of public intoxication and illegal possession of prohibited liquor after students reported her "strange" behavior to school administrators.

An on-site investigation conducted by Limestone County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) deputies turned up alcohol containers, both full and empty. Edwards also told deputies she had ingested “prescribed” Xanax and Klonopin, two powerful benzodiazepines.

Edwards, a family and consumer sciences teacher, refused a breathalyzer test and was ultimately arrested. She was transported to the Limestone County Jail, where she was to be held until she sobered up.

Edwards has since been released on $1,000 bond.

The LCSO arrest narrative was released Thursday as part of the official court filings:

While working as school resource officer at Tanner High School, I was informed by the principal, Ms. Kenyon, about a teacher being intoxicated. Ms. Kenyon advised me that multiple students advised her that Mrs. Mae Edwards, the home economics teacher, was acting very strange. Ms. Kenyon and myself walked down to the home ec. Building and spoke with Mrs. Edwards. While Ms. Kenyon was speaking with Mrs. Edwards, I could smell a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from her breath. While Mrs. Edwards was standing and talking, she was very unstable and also had very slurred speech. Ms. Kenyon asked Mrs. Edwards if she had taken any medication and Mrs. Edwards stated that she has. Mrs. Edwards stated that she had taken her prescribed Xanax and Klonopin at approximately 09:00 hours this morning. At that time, Rusty Bates arrived at the school. Shortly after SGT. Thrasher arrived with a portable breath tester, Mrs. Edwards refused to blow into the portable breath tester. While standing in the kitchen area of the home ec. Building next to the sink, I could smell a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage. I then opened the cabinet under the sink and and observed a grocery bag filled with beer cans. I advised Rusty Bates. Mr. Bates then took the bag of beer cans out from under the sink and sat them on the counter. Mr. Bates located three full unopened cans of Steel Reserve Beer and one empty Steel Reserve Beer in a red and black soft lunch box sitting on the counter. Inside the grocery bag were four empty Hurricane Malt Liquor cans, two empty Icehouse Beer cans and one empty Steel Reserve Beer can. I then placed Mrs. Edwards under arrest for public intoxication and illegal possession of prohibited liquor. I then transported Mrs. Edwards to the Limestone County Jail without incident.

Edwards is scheduled to be arraigned on April 24 at 9 a.m.

