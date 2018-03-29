Local colon, pancreatic cancer survivor wants to raise awareness

Four years ago Johney Seale was diagnosed with colon and pancreatic cancer

Miss Johney Seale is 91 years young and very active.

Four years ago she was diagnosed with colon and pancreatic cancer.

"I was dazed, to be honest with you,” Seale told WAFF’s Bobby Shuttleworth.

She says she just couldn't believe the diagnosis.

"You know when something like this comes up and you don't know the outcome, or the seriousness of it, it can kind of stun you.”

Seale didn't know a lot about the disease, which her doctor says that isn't unusual.

"One of the things I discovered when I moved to Decatur is that many adults have not been advised about colon cancer,” said Dr. Jeanette Keith, a Gastroenterologist.

Dr. Keith wants to establish a center to educate people about colon cancer at Decatur Morgan Hospital.

"We would like to call the center, Life's Oasis, so that you can have a place you can come and receive information, develop the tools and have the support that you need for colon cancer awareness and prevention."

Patients like Johney Seale will know the importance of screening.

“Because they can discover it prior to being in real serious condition,” Seale said.

Dr. Keith says the key is an education in nutrition and overall health and wellness. Those three things go a long way in early detection, treatment and cures.

