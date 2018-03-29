Zierdt Road widening project to enter final phase

A teen who allegedly threatened a shooting at Fort Payne High School was taken into custody in Lee County, Florida.More >>
The special election for House District 21 has a winner. Republican Rex Reynolds has defeated Democrat Terry Jones with 53-percent of the vote in the special election for a seat in the House of Representatives.
A fire broke out at the Arby's at 4100 University Dr. Monday afternoon.
Remington, one of the oldest and best-known gun makers in the world, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in order to restructure its massive debt.
If you can't make it down to Jacksonville State to personally assist with the cleanup, don't worry you can still help.
A family of eight is believed to have all died when their SUV crashed off a cliff in California on Wednesday.
A teacher accused of bringing students to her Jonesboro home for sex pleaded guilty this week to sexual indecency with a child.
The former Marine sergeant, who was within 60 days of medically retiring for PTSD, told investigators he did it because his wife had been nagging him.
9-year-old Mariah Martinez, the third of three children who went missing in October 2016, has been found in New Mexico, thanks to a tip generated by the A&E show Live PD.
The crash happened Tuesday on Interstate 75 just north of Ronald Reagan in Lockland.
There have been no confirmed reports of illnesses associated with the products, but people are urged not to use them.
An hours-long negotiation with an armed man who led Lexington County Sheriff's Department deputies through Swansea ended dramatically Wednesday afternoon with the man's death off Interstate 26.
Some mourners have predicted increased unrest beyond the unruly but mostly nonviolent protests that have disrupted traffic and two professional basketball games since the March 18 shooting.
Jesse Kilgus, 51, of Elizabethtown, was shot dead at about 1 p.m. behind John Hardin High School.
The Valdosta police chief noted a "counter argument" that Taylor felt he was acting in self-defense, but "the problem is that we don't agree."
