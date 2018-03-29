Kat: Flood Watch canceled for NW Alabama

More rain is on the way today so make sure you've got your rain gear before you head outside!

Heavy rain and thunderstorms are likely today.

Despite the chance of heavy rain, the FLOOD WATCH that was previously in effect for NW Alabama until 7 p.m., which includes Lauderdale, Franklin and Colbert counties, has been canceled.

Strong storms are possible this afternoon and the highest threat will be in NE Alabama.

We could see an isolated severe storm with gusty winds and a brief spin-up tornado cannot be ruled out.

Today's forecast is looking breezy and warm with high temperatures back in the upper 60s to 70s this afternoon.

Winds today will be from the SSW around 10 mph.

We will start to dry out by late Thursday night or early Friday morning and then nicer weather settles in for Good Friday with skies gradually starting to clear out.

Sunny Saturday? Could it be?! I definitely recommend some outdoor time and Easter egg hunts on Saturday! Scattered showers return for your Easter Sunday forecast. #WAFF48 pic.twitter.com/4EXIok9Wk5 — Kat Campbell WAFF 48 (@katcampbellwx) March 29, 2018

Easter weekend will start out dry, warm, and sunny on Saturday but a few rain showers are possible into Easter Sunday.

