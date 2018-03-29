Brandon: Period of heavy rain and storms across the TN Valley

Grab that rain gear, you’ll likely need it throughout the day today across the Tennessee Valley. Temperatures this morning are very mild into the low to mid-60s, but showers and thunderstorms have been pushing through overnight and they are likely as we head on into this afternoon as well.

Expecting the upper 60s and lower 70s in some spots for an afternoon temperature, and more of those breezy wind gusts are expected as well. Southwest wind will be anywhere from 15 to 30 mph throughout the day today.

There is the potential that we could see a strong to severe thunderstorm this afternoon, but the better threat is off to our south and southwest.

There is some good news in the forecast, as we expect to see a lot of clearing overnight tonight in the Friday which should bring us a dry and mild Friday and lead to a gorgeous Easter weekend! The 60s on the way on Friday with clouds earlier in the day.

The 70s are in the forecast for your Saturday, so all those early Easter hunts should have some eggcelent weather! As far as Easter Sunday, you’ll probably want to keep the umbrella around just in case.

Looks like we could see some scattered showers move in, especially to the north of the Tennessee/Alabama state line.

