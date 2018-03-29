Brandon: Period of heavy rain and storms across the TN Valley

A teen who allegedly threatened a shooting at Fort Payne High School was taken into custody in Lee County, Florida.More >>
The special election for House District 21 has a winner. Republican Rex Reynolds has defeated Democrat Terry Jones with 53-percent of the vote in the special election for a seat in the House of Representatives.More >>
A fire broke out at the Arby's at 4100 University Dr. Monday afternoon.More >>
Remington, one of the oldest and best-known gun makers in the world, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in order to restructure its massive debt.More >>
If you can't make it down to Jacksonville State to personally assist with the cleanup, don't worry you can still help.More >>
A family of eight is believed to have all died when their SUV crashed off a cliff in California on Wednesday.More >>
The former Marine sergeant, who was within 60 days of medically retiring for PTSD, told investigators he did it because his wife had been nagging him.More >>
Developing out of Jones County. A mother up in arms after her son tells her his principal cut his hair and made him pick it up off the floor. A social media post went viral after Lattrice Averette shared pictures of her 11 year old son's hair. In the Facebook post the mother of the 4th grader said she is shocked, claiming the principal at North Jones Elementary School cut her son's hair taking away his cultural identity. The young boy said it happened Monday during one of his classe...More >>
The Valdosta police chief noted a "counter argument” that Taylor felt he was acting in self-defense, but “the problem is that we don’t agree."More >>
A teacher accused of bringing students to her Jonesboro home for sex pleaded guilty this week to sexual indecency with a child.More >>
