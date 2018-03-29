Brad: More cold air moving in

Rain will slowly taper off from west to east as we get into the evening hours. We don’t anticipate any thunderstorms, strong wind gusts or flash flooding.

After midnight our winds will shift to the northwest and bring in another shot of cooler air. It seems we have an endless supply up north right now.

Your Friday will be cooler with a northwest breeze at 10-15 mph. Afternoon highs will eventually reach the lower to middle 60s. A chilly night will follow, with morning lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s Saturday morning.

We will have a quick warmup for Saturday with afternoon highs reaching the lower 70s.

Easter Sunday (Sunrise 6:33 a.m.) expect more clouds late with highs near 68. Right now, it looks like we could see some light rain fall by Sunset. Rainfall totals will be less than .15”.

If you are thinking about planting, make sure you don’t plant more than you can cover up. There are signs of another cold snap coming next weekend. This could include a frost and light freeze. This could be our “Dogwood Winter” this year.

Have a great night.

