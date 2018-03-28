Crime Stoppers: Purse theft leads to fraudulent purchases

Madison police say this man used a stolen credit card at the CVS on Hughes Road. (Source: Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers)

Madison police are searching for a suspected purse thief.

Police say the purse was stolen from a vehicle on Victoria Drive during the night of Feb. 14. Shortly after, the victim discovered several fraudulent purchases made using her credit cards.

The offender was seen on video surveillance using the victim’s stolen card at the CVS on Hughes Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers at 256-53-CRIME. You will remain anonymous and your call could earn you a reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48