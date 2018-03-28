Crime Stoppers: Purse theft leads to fraudulent purchases - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

256 53 CRIME

Crime Stoppers: Purse theft leads to fraudulent purchases

Madison police say this man used a stolen credit card at the CVS on Hughes Road. (Source: Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers) Madison police say this man used a stolen credit card at the CVS on Hughes Road. (Source: Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers)
MADISON, AL (WAFF) -

Madison police are searching for a suspected purse thief.

Police say the purse was stolen from a vehicle on Victoria Drive during the night of Feb. 14. Shortly after, the victim discovered several fraudulent purchases made using her credit cards.

The offender was seen on video surveillance using the victim’s stolen card at the CVS on Hughes Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers at 256-53-CRIME. You will remain anonymous and your call could earn you a reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Boy crawls under toilet stall door, asks for help washing hands

    Boy crawls under toilet stall door, asks for help washing hands

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:02 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:02:51 GMT
    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:02 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:02:51 GMT
    The boy needed help washing his hands at a Chick-fil-a restaurant, so he crawled under the toilet stall door. (Source: drew./Twitter)The boy needed help washing his hands at a Chick-fil-a restaurant, so he crawled under the toilet stall door. (Source: drew./Twitter)

    The boy needed help washing his hands at a Chick-fil-A restaurant, so he crawled under the toilet stall door.

    More >>

    The boy needed help washing his hands at a Chick-fil-A restaurant, so he crawled under the toilet stall door.

    More >>

  • Cliff crash: Child abuse concerns were raised; son was in famous protest photo

    Cliff crash: Child abuse concerns were raised; son was in famous protest photo

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 11:09 PM EDT2018-03-29 03:09:28 GMT
    Wednesday, March 28 2018 11:28 PM EDT2018-03-29 03:28:31 GMT
    This March 20, 2016 photo shows the Hart family of Woodland, WA, at a Bernie Sanders rally in Vancouver, WA. (Source: Tristan Fortsch/KATU News via AP)This March 20, 2016 photo shows the Hart family of Woodland, WA, at a Bernie Sanders rally in Vancouver, WA. (Source: Tristan Fortsch/KATU News via AP)

    A family of eight is believed to have all died when their SUV crashed off a cliff in California on Wednesday.

    More >>

    A family of eight is believed to have all died when their SUV crashed off a cliff in California on Wednesday.

    More >>

  • United Dixie White Knights admit to sending video to MS Rising Coalition

    United Dixie White Knights admit to sending video to MS Rising Coalition

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 6:01 PM EDT2018-03-28 22:01:28 GMT
    This is a screenshot of a video allegedly posted by a Mississippi branch of the KKK. The video was sent to Mississippi Rising Coalition, who held a press conference Wednesday to discuss it. (Source: YouTube)This is a screenshot of a video allegedly posted by a Mississippi branch of the KKK. The video was sent to Mississippi Rising Coalition, who held a press conference Wednesday to discuss it. (Source: YouTube)

    The United Dixie White Knights admitted to sending a threatening video link to members of the NAACP and the MS Rising Coalition Wednesday.

    More >>

    The United Dixie White Knights admitted to sending a threatening video link to members of the NAACP and the MS Rising Coalition Wednesday.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly