Lauderdale County Commission finds temporary solution for overcrowded jail

The Lauderdale County jail continues to be overcrowded with over 280 inmates and only 203 beds. The County Commission has a temporary solution. They are turning a storage building into a women's dormitory to house prisoners. The facility will be on Veterans Drive in Florence.

The sheriff says crowding has contributed to a number of issues, including safety and security concerns. This women's dorm expansion will help ease these problems.

"The facility was built in 1996. It wasn't built for future expansion," said Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton.

The County Commission is currently taking bids for the construction of the women's jail, with a goal of having it completed within a year.

"We met and talked different options. We think this is the best option moving forward," said William Garder, county commissioner for District 1.

This women's facility still is just a temporary fix but will buy time for the County Commission to plan for the long term.

