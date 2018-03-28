Guntersville hits legal snag is hopes for developing property in - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Guntersville hits legal snag is hopes for developing property into retail area

By Stephen McLamb, Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: WAFF) (Source: WAFF)
GUNTERSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -

The city of Guntersville has high hopes for some waterfront property. But those hopes are on hold after city officials discovered a legal snag.

The city is hoping this property can be developed, but they learned there is a problem with the deed.

The city now has several properties around city harbor adjoining each other. They have an option on railroad property they're negotiating for with CSX. A congressional act in 2014 removed restrictions on another piece.

But attorneys with the city discovered restrictions on some waterfront property they acquired from CSX Railroad back in 2004, so they're seeking court action to have those restrictions removed.

Mayor Leigh Dollar said the city originally wanted to use the land for recreational use so the court put the restrictions on the property 14 years ago. But times have changed, and the city would like to use the property for other uses than a boat dock or park.

"The city will not develop it but we want a developer to come in and develop it. Retail, restaurants, hotels, shops. I mean, we are open to whatever a developer would present to us," said Dollar.

For now, the situation remains in the court system.

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Boy crawls under toilet stall door, asks for help washing hands

    Boy crawls under toilet stall door, asks for help washing hands

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:02 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:02:51 GMT
    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:02 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:02:51 GMT
    The boy needed help washing his hands at a Chick-fil-a restaurant, so he crawled under the toilet stall door. (Source: drew./Twitter)The boy needed help washing his hands at a Chick-fil-a restaurant, so he crawled under the toilet stall door. (Source: drew./Twitter)

    The boy needed help washing his hands at a Chick-fil-A restaurant, so he crawled under the toilet stall door.

    More >>

    The boy needed help washing his hands at a Chick-fil-A restaurant, so he crawled under the toilet stall door.

    More >>

  • 9-year-old Mariah Martinez found safe after 2 years

    9-year-old Mariah Martinez found safe after 2 years

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 3:57 PM EDT2018-03-27 19:57:26 GMT
    Source: National Center for Missing and Exploited ChildrenSource: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children
    Source: National Center for Missing and Exploited ChildrenSource: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

    9-year-old Mariah Martinez, the third of three children who went missing in October 2016, has been found in New Mexico, thanks to a tip generated by the A&E show Live PD.

    More >>

    9-year-old Mariah Martinez, the third of three children who went missing in October 2016, has been found in New Mexico, thanks to a tip generated by the A&E show Live PD.

    More >>

  • Former teacher pleads guilty to bringing students home for sex

    Former teacher pleads guilty to bringing students home for sex

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 11:13 AM EDT2018-03-28 15:13:56 GMT
    Jessie Lorene Goline (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)Jessie Lorene Goline (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)
    Jessie Lorene Goline (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)Jessie Lorene Goline (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)

    A teacher accused of bringing students to her Jonesboro home for sex pleaded guilty this week to sexual indecency with a child.

    More >>

    A teacher accused of bringing students to her Jonesboro home for sex pleaded guilty this week to sexual indecency with a child.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly