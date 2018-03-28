Guntersville hits legal snag is hopes for developing property into retail area

The city of Guntersville has high hopes for some waterfront property. But those hopes are on hold after city officials discovered a legal snag.

The city is hoping this property can be developed, but they learned there is a problem with the deed.

The city now has several properties around city harbor adjoining each other. They have an option on railroad property they're negotiating for with CSX. A congressional act in 2014 removed restrictions on another piece.

But attorneys with the city discovered restrictions on some waterfront property they acquired from CSX Railroad back in 2004, so they're seeking court action to have those restrictions removed.

Mayor Leigh Dollar said the city originally wanted to use the land for recreational use so the court put the restrictions on the property 14 years ago. But times have changed, and the city would like to use the property for other uses than a boat dock or park.

"The city will not develop it but we want a developer to come in and develop it. Retail, restaurants, hotels, shops. I mean, we are open to whatever a developer would present to us," said Dollar.

For now, the situation remains in the court system.

