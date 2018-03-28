Motorcyclist killed in Fort Payne wreck - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Motorcyclist killed in Fort Payne wreck

FORT PAYNE, AL (WAFF) -

Fort Payne police confirm that someone was killed in a motorcycle wreck Wednesday afternoon.

Police say a motorcycle and Jeep collided on Airport Road just before 2 p.m. The motorcyclist died.

The victim's name has not yet been released pending family notification.

The police chief did not know if there will be charges. The information has been sent to the district attorney's office.

