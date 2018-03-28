Fort Payne school threat suspect captured in Florida

A teen who allegedly threatened a shooting at Fort Payne High School was taken into custody in Lee County, Florida.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office reports that 19-year-old Anthony Kessler was arrested on a warrant out of DeKalb County, Alabama. Authorities allege that Kessler made terrorist threats to conduct a shooting at Fort Payne High School.

Kessler, a resident of Lehigh Acres, Flordia, was found at a restaurant in Fort Myers on Tuesday. He was arrested as an out-of-state fugitive from justice.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office worked with the FBI and Fort Payne Police Department to apprehend him.

"We take every threat seriously," said Eric W. Sporre, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Tampa Division. "The FBI Tampa Field Office continues to work with our local, state and federal law enforcement partners in assessing any and all threats. As always, we will work with our law enforcement partners to gather, share and act upon threat information as it comes to our attention."

“We have been, and continue to be, committed to ensuring a safe environment for our children and for our residents,” said Undersheriff Carmine Marceno. “In addition to our own security operations, we are committed to work closely with any and all federal and state agencies in need of our assistance.”

