My Take - April is Distracted Driving Month

April is National Distracted Driving month. Several organizations unite under the same mission to encourage everyone to drive with focus and to reach their destination safely.

Distracted Driving Awareness Month puts safety first and text messages, arriving on time, and friends under the influence in the back seat.According to 2016 statistics, the National Safety Council estimates as many as 40,000 people died on U.S. roadways. That's a 6% increase over 2015 and 14% over 2014. The NDC says that's the most dramatic two-year increase in 53 years.What can you do? Turn off your phone. Designate a sober driver. Reduce your speed. Crying children can wait until you can pull over safely. Wear your seat belt.Take the pledge to stay focused and end distracted driving. Throughout the month of April, visit w-w-w-dot-n-s-c-dot-org to learn more about what's causing crashes, how to prevent them and what else you can do to keep you and your loved ones safe.

I'm Dave Thomason, that's my take, what's yours?|



If you'd like to respond to this editorial email mytake@waff.com. Please include your name and the name of your town in your response.

