Crews respond to fire at Killen convenience store

Firefighters were called to the scene of a fire in Killen around 11:46 a.m. Wednesday.

A grease fire in the kitchen at the 72 Quick Stop on Hwy. 72 was reportedly the source of heavy smoke and flames witnesses saw in the rear of the building.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire quickly and everyone made it out unharmed.

The building sustained heavy smoke damage, which was contained within the backup kitchen and storage area.

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48