Alleged molestations date back 30 years in Florence

More than 30 years after authorities said three young Lauderdale County girls were sexually molested, the man the girls said is responsible has been arrested.

Sgt. Matt Horton, an investigator with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, said Roy Lee Howard Butler, 60, 810 Lauderdale 11, Florence, has been arrested on grand jury indictments accusing him of sexually molesting three girls from 1987 to 1999.

The girls were younger than 12 at the time the incidents occurred, according to the accusations.

Butler is charged with attempted first-degree rape, first-degree rape, two counts of first-degree sodomy and two counts of sexual abuse of a child under 12.

To seek help visit the Crisis Services of North Alabama by calling them at 256-716-4052.

Read more at the Times Daily .

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48