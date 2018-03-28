Kat: Mild and warm with high temps back in the 70s

Your Wednesday forecast is looking mild and warm with high temperatures back in the 70s this afternoon. Hold on to your hats today! It will be blustery with winds out of the southwest around 15-20 mph this afternoon.

[MOBILE USERS TAP HERE TO WATCH DURING SHOW]

Skies will start out partly cloudy today but thick cloud cover will build in throughout the day. Showers and thunderstorms are expected to move in late in the evening, becoming heavier as we move on into the overnight tonight and into Thursday. A few strong storms with gusty winds are possible this evening and into tonight.

Rain chances have moved in for Easter Sunday but overall nothing heavy. Might need that umbrella on your way to Easter Mass! #ALwx #TNwx https://t.co/y7CZnajgGT pic.twitter.com/XlOsOUEI5J — Brandon Spinner WAFF (@wxSpinner89) March 28, 2018

Heavy rain is likely overnight into Thursday afternoon. In total, 2-3” of rain is likely and locally higher totals can’t be ruled out, especially in NW Alabama. A FLOOD WATCH will go into effect tonight at 7 p.m. for Lauderdale, Colbert, and Franklin (AL) counties and last through late tomorrow.

In addition to this, strong storms are possible tomorrow so make sure you’re staying weather aware and have your First Alert Weather App on hand.

Scattered showers are possible through the middle of the day, but our best chance for storms will move into this evening and overnight into tomorrow! #ALwx #TNwx https://t.co/y7CZna1Fij pic.twitter.com/Ti0MaOYwgo — Brandon Spinner WAFF (@wxSpinner89) March 28, 2018

We will start to dry out by late Thursday night or early Friday morning and then nicer weather settles in for Good Friday. Easter weekend will start out dry, warm, and sunny on Saturday but a few rain showers are possible into Easter Sunday.

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48