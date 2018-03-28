Eric: Rain chances prompting flood watch tonight

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to move in late tonight, becoming heavier as we move into the overnight tonight and into Thursday.

A few strong storms with gusty winds are possible this evening and into tonight. Heavy rain is likely overnight into Thursday afternoon. In total, 2-3" of rain is likely and locally higher totals can't be ruled out, especially in NW Alabama.

A flood watch will go into effect tonight at 7 p.m. for Lauderdale, Colbert, and Franklin (AL) counties and last through late tomorrow. Showers will end by early Friday morning and skies will gradually clear. Expect highs to be in the middle 60s.

Easter weekend looks to be quite nice with warm temps in the lower 70s and plenty of sunshine. Sadly, an isolated rain shower is possible on Easter Sunday.

The temperature trend next week is above average with highs in the 70s and a few chances for rain and isolated thunderstorms.

