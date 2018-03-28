Brandon: Warm and breezy with afternoon showers and storms

Grab your rain gear because today is the day you might start to need it. Very warm started the day out there across the Tennessee Valley with temperatures into the mid to upper 50s and low 60s.

[MOBILE USERS TAP HERE TO WATCH DURING SHOW]

Skies are starting off partly cloudy, but we will continue to add cloud cover throughout the day and that’ll increase our chances of rain as we get to the afternoon and evening.

A very warm afternoon on the way with temperatures into the low to mid-70s. Wind will be breezy once again out of the southwest gusting up to 25 maybe even 30 mph.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to move in late in the evening, becoming heavier as we move on into the overnight tonight and into Thursday.

Still expecting the heaviest rainfall overnight Wednesday in through Thursday afternoon as a slow-moving system starts to push a crossed the Tennessee Valley.

Anywhere from 2 to 3 inches of rain is possible for most, and I wouldn’t be surprised if we see localized have your mounts near 4 inches. We still have a FIRST ALERT out for Thursday, for potential flooding.

The timing of this system is sort of tricky, but it does look like it should be gone late Thursday night or very early Friday morning.

From there we look to clear out for your Easter weekend, which is looking fantastic. Temperatures are returning into the upper 60s and low 70s and we look to stay dry Saturday. Easter Sunday does bring us a couple chances at some showers so you might need that umbrella for Sunday Service.

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48