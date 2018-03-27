Republican Rex Reynolds wins House District 21 special election - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Republican Rex Reynolds wins House District 21 special election

From the left, Rex Reynolds and Terry Jones From the left, Rex Reynolds and Terry Jones
(WAFF) -

The special election for House District 21 has a winner.

Republican Rex Reynolds has defeated Democrat Terry Jones with 53-percent of the vote in the special election for a seat in the House of Representatives.

The seat was left vacant after Jim Patterson died of a heart attack in October.

Powered by Frankly