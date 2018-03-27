Family and investigators still hopeful in finding missing woman, ten years later

Nearly ten years ago, Jennifer Powers disappeared without a trace. She's a mother, a wife, and a daughter whose family is still hopeful she will be found.

Investigators are also hopeful. Right now, there's a grand total of $10,000 in reward money, which will be given to anyone with information that leads to the closure of this case.

"A lot of people think, ‘well, it’s been years,’” Shirley Locke, Jennifer Powers’ mother, said. ”But you'll never know what it means to us to know that they're still looking."

Locke says the last ten years have been a "nightmare," but she’s still hopeful her daughter will be found.

"You never give up hope. Never. Some days you're down. I have my days when I cry a lot, but we have to go on," she said.

Powers was last seen in Harvest on July 12th, 2008.

“I do know someone knows where she's at. They have to. A person doesn't just walk off and disappear without someone knowing where they're at. Her purse, her meds, her cigarettes were still down there on the table. No clothes gone. Nothing gone but her. Someone has to know," Locke said.

In 2017, Powers’ body was not found during an excavation, but investigators say they have a person of interest and are still working just as hard to find her now as they were in 2008.

"We miss her, and her children need to know. They need a closure; we need a closure,” Locke said. “We just have to keep going, we can't quit."

If you have any information about Powers, please call the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at 256-533-8820.

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48