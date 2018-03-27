Albertville Seeks Sidewalks From High School To New Recreation Complex

A fire broke out at the Arby's at 4100 University Dr. Monday afternoon.More >>
Remington, one of the oldest and best-known gun makers in the world, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in order to restructure its massive debt.More >>
If you can't make it down to Jacksonville State to personally assist with the cleanup, don't worry you can still help.More >>
An arrest has been made in connection to a 2017 shooting in Huntsville.More >>
Officials are investigating a Saturday afternoon crash in Gurley.More >>
Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.More >>
Cierra Brittany Forney made her son take $20 of his own money to buy clothes at the thrift store that he would have to wear the entire week at school.More >>
A Murrells Inlet man remained in custody Monday evening following his weekend arrest for allegedly overdosing in a car while a 3-year-old girl was inside.More >>
What started as an investigation to find a stolen vehicle in Montgomery's Chisholm community quickly turned to a deadly situation involving police officers Tuesday morning.More >>
Florence Police are scheduled to hold a news conference at 1 p.m. to discuss the shooting of a driver Saturday night by a state constable riding with a Florence police officer during a traffic stop. Watch live here.More >>
The family of Alton Sterling held a news conference now following Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry's announcement that charges would not be filed against either officer involved in the deadly shooting.More >>
Isabelle Robinson writes in The New York Times she was once a peer counselor for Nikolas Cruz, and that he had "a known history of rage and brutality."More >>
The Dothan Police Department has arrested two suspects on a capital murder charge in connection with the weekend shooting death of a woman.More >>
The New York Times has reported that a former Saintsation has filed a complaint, accusing The Saints of discrimination.More >>
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry's office to release state's decision on the officers involved in the Alton Sterling shooting.More >>
