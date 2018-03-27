Albertville Seeks Sidewalks From High School To New Recreation Complex

Plans for a new recreation center in Albertville are well underway. Now, the city is looking at ways of getting people connected to it by walking.

The City Council hopes to grab $1 million in grant money to build new sidewalks connecting its future recreation center to other parts of the city.



City officials are hoping to run sidewalks to the new rec center, not only for convenience, but also for safety.



City Council President Nathan Broadhurst says the council approved making applications for grant money to bring in new sidewalks Monday night. He says they hope to start around the high school and come to downtown.



From the downtown area, the sidewalks will extend out to the rec center area.



Broadhurst says some areas do not even have sidewalks along that route so this will help put them there.



"With the new facilities that will be there and the opportunities for people to participate in all sorts of recreation all throughout the day, we anticipate that they will want to walk from the high school after school over to the rec center and we want to make sure that they have a safe path to do so," says Broadhurst.



Broadhurst anticipates construction on the new rec center to get underway sometime this summer.

