Fort Payne residents seeking to tear down old hospital

The city of Fort Payne is asking residents to help with plans to tear down an old hospital in a residential neighborhood. All they're asking for is a signature.



A petition is now being circulated concerning the old Fort Payne Hospital.

Mayor Larry Chesser says they're hoping to get a few thousand signatures to present to the state as they seek gr ant funds to tear the building down.



Petitions are located in area businesses, schools, and at city hall.



Chesser says they hoped to save a portion of the building. After finding extensive asbestos and mold in the facility in recent days, he says they're now focused on raising nearly a million dollars to tear it down.



"We had originally thought that maybe we could save a portion of it and make a storm shelter out of it and get some money out of FEMA and then possibly take the office area and make a community center which HUD would help us on but it's in such bad shape it would be better just to tear the whole thing down."



Mayor Chesser says they plan to continue the petition drive for the next couple of weeks.

