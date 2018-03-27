"March for Our Lives" rally held in Florence

Multiple “March for Our Lives” rallies were held across the nation on Saturday, from Washington, D.C. to the Tennessee Valley.

Students in Florence joined the rest of the nation in demanding safer schools and stricter gun laws.

Over 800,000 gathered in the shadow of the capitol, most of them teenagers, demanding changes to gun laws in America.

“It’s becoming a real issue and I try to stress to all of my friends that are able to vote now,” stated student Sara-Jennifer Whittenton, who sees the importance in speaking out.

The rallies were led by students from Parkland, FL, where a gunman killed 17 people during on Valentine’s Day attack on their high school.

Mae Viewbanks, another rally attendee, said, “They have to know we are not going down from this fight.”

Many of the attendees gave speeches and supporter held signs with powerful messages, as they stood in solidarity.

The President of Shoals Democrats, Kayla Sloan, hopes that protests like this one will bring non-partisan groups together for change.

