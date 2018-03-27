Brandon: Cloudy and breezy for Tuesday

Hold onto your hats! The breezy wind continues this morning after a breezy day yesterday and overnight last night. Wind out of the southeast expected to go just anywhere from 15 to 25 mph throughout the day today.

[MOBILE USERS TAP HERE TO WATCH DURING SHOW]

We should stay nice and dry despite staying mostly cloudy throughout the day. Temperatures climbing back into the low to mid-60s, maybe the upper 60s in northwest Alabama today.

The dry weather won’t last long though. We are expecting more moisture to make its way in as we head into your Wednesday. Northwest Alabama and southern Middle Tennessee is expected to see the bulk of the rainfall on Wednesday, as a slow-moving system begins to move into the Tennessee Valley.

Those that live to the east of I-65 will be much drier on Wednesday, but we will still see a few showers. We have a FIRST ALERT out for Thursday due to the flooding potential.

We’re keeping an eye on Thursday as heavy rain will move in overnight Wednesday into Thursday, bringing some the possibility for anywhere from 2 to 4 inches of rain for some. Right now the heaviest rain looks to be concentrated into the Shoals and Middle Tennessee, but that could change so stay with us!

Rain looks to wrap up early on Friday, and from there we will clear out and it looks like a fantastic Easter weekend!

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48