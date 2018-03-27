Brad: Breezy winds end, heavy rain begins

Breezy winds should start to let up after sunset tonight, cloud cover will remain in place for the rest of Tuesday evening.

Overnight lows will be mild in the upper 50s to lower 60s with scattered rain showered developing by the morning commute hours. Rain showers will be off and on throughout the day Wednesday with a few isolated thunderstorms possible, the heaviest rainfall will be late Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

The FIRST ALERT is out for the potential off seeing some flooding due to heavy rainfall, this threat is mainly for NW Alabama and areas farther west.

Models are indicating 2” to 4” of rainfall through Friday morning, with isolated areas seeing 5”+.

Rain will end early Friday and skies will clear, temps will be in the middle 60s.

Easter weekend looks to be mostly sunny & dry with high temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

