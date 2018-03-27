Brad: Breezy winds end, heavy rain begins

A fire broke out at the Arby's at 4100 University Dr. Monday afternoon.More >>
Remington, one of the oldest and best-known gun makers in the world, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in order to restructure its massive debt.More >>
If you can't make it down to Jacksonville State to personally assist with the cleanup, don't worry you can still help.More >>
An arrest has been made in connection to a 2017 shooting in Huntsville.More >>
Officials are investigating a Saturday afternoon crash in Gurley.More >>
Cierra Brittany Forney made her son take $20 of his own money to buy clothes at the thrift store that he would have to wear the entire week at school.More >>
Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.More >>
A Murrells Inlet man remained in custody Monday evening following his weekend arrest for allegedly overdosing in a car while a 3-year-old girl was inside.More >>
Florence Police are scheduled to hold a news conference at 1 p.m. to discuss the shooting of a driver Saturday night by a state constable riding with a Florence police officer during a traffic stop. Watch live here.More >>
What started as an investigation to find a stolen vehicle in Montgomery's Chisholm community quickly turned to a deadly situation involving police officers Tuesday morning.More >>
Most recent CDC flu report says 58% of confirmed flu cases are caused by the B strain of the influenza virus.More >>
A water park company's co-owner is expected to appear in court after his arrest in connection with a Kansas criminal case arising from a 10-year-old boy's waterslide death in 2016.More >>
An Olympic High School student was hit and killed in southwest Charlotte Tuesday morning while trying to catch the bus.More >>
Dashcam video captured a driver running into a Utah highway patrolman while he was trying to help another driver stranded on an icy road.More >>
Brittany Velasquez, 20, is facing murder charges in connection with the death of her two young children. The victims were found strapped in their car seats in Superior, Arizona Monday night.More >>
