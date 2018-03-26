$10K reward offered in decade-old missing person case - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

$10K reward offered in decade-old missing person case

Jennifer Powers went missing in 2008. (Source: Madison County Sheriff's Office) Jennifer Powers went missing in 2008. (Source: Madison County Sheriff's Office)
MADISON COUNTY, AL (WAFF) -

Authorities are still searching for answers to a Harvest woman's disappearance almost 10 years ago.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has announced a reward of $10,000 for information on the disappearance of Jennifer Faye Powers.

Powers, a mother of three, went missing from her home in July 2008. After she disappeared, her husband said he woke up to find she was gone without a note and had left without her belongings.

Investigators believe she may be the victim of a homicide.

The sheriff's office states they want to bring closure to her family.

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office is assisting in this case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigator Ken Andrews at 256-533-8866 or kranders@madisoncountyal.gov or investigator Rodney McAbee at 256-216-5022 or rmcabee@limestonesheriff.com.

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • How to download a copy of everything Facebook knows about you

    How to download a copy of everything Facebook knows about you

    Source: FacebookSource: Facebook
    Source: FacebookSource: Facebook

    After Cambridge Analytica released a report regarding the access of millions of Facebook user's data, people around the world were shocked to learn how much of their information was stored by the social media network. 

    More >>

    After Cambridge Analytica released a report regarding the access of millions of Facebook user's data, people around the world were shocked to learn how much of their information was stored by the social media network. 

    More >>

  • Experts: Prince toxicology report shows very high drug level

    Experts: Prince toxicology report shows very high drug level

    Monday, March 26 2018 1:49 PM EDT2018-03-26 17:49:53 GMT
    Tuesday, March 27 2018 12:23 AM EDT2018-03-27 04:23:10 GMT
    In this Nov. 22, 2015 photo, Prince appears at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles. A toxicology report from Prince’s autopsy shows what experts called an “exceedingly high” concentration of fentanyl. (Source: Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)In this Nov. 22, 2015 photo, Prince appears at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles. A toxicology report from Prince’s autopsy shows what experts called an “exceedingly high” concentration of fentanyl. (Source: Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)
    In this Nov. 22, 2015 photo, Prince appears at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles. A toxicology report from Prince’s autopsy shows what experts called an “exceedingly high” concentration of fentanyl. (Source: Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)In this Nov. 22, 2015 photo, Prince appears at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles. A toxicology report from Prince’s autopsy shows what experts called an “exceedingly high” concentration of fentanyl. (Source: Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)

    Tribute fence will be installed at Prince's famed music studio and home in Minnesota as officials prepare for fans returning on the second anniversary of the rock star's death.

    More >>

    Tribute fence will be installed at Prince's famed music studio and home in Minnesota as officials prepare for fans returning on the second anniversary of the rock star's death.

    More >>

  • 'Horrific': Scores of cat carcasses found under Hawaii home

    'Horrific': Beneath a Kalihi home, neighbors make stomach-churning find

    Monday, March 26 2018 7:09 PM EDT2018-03-26 23:09:38 GMT

    For years, Kalihi residents have complained about the amount of trash piling up at this home at the corner of Gulick and Pacheco. 

    More >>

    For years, Kalihi residents have complained about the amount of trash piling up at this home at the corner of Gulick and Pacheco. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly