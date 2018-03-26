$10K reward offered in decade-old missing person case

Authorities are still searching for answers to a Harvest woman's disappearance almost 10 years ago.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has announced a reward of $10,000 for information on the disappearance of Jennifer Faye Powers.

Powers, a mother of three, went missing from her home in July 2008. After she disappeared, her husband said he woke up to find she was gone without a note and had left without her belongings.

Investigators believe she may be the victim of a homicide.

The sheriff's office states they want to bring closure to her family.

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office is assisting in this case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigator Ken Andrews at 256-533-8866 or kranders@madisoncountyal.gov or investigator Rodney McAbee at 256-216-5022 or rmcabee@limestonesheriff.com.

