Huntsville Remington operations to continue following bankruptcy, leaders say

Remington, one of the oldest and best-known gun makers in the world, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in order to restructure its massive debt.More >>
Remington, one of the oldest and best-known gun makers in the world, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in order to restructure its massive debt.More >>
A fire broke out at the Arby's at 4100 University Dr. Monday afternoon.More >>
A fire broke out at the Arby's at 4100 University Dr. Monday afternoon.More >>
If you can't make it down to Jacksonville State to personally assist with the cleanup, don't worry you can still help.More >>
If you can't make it down to Jacksonville State to personally assist with the cleanup, don't worry you can still help.More >>
An arrest has been made in connection to a 2017 shooting in Huntsville.More >>
An arrest has been made in connection to a 2017 shooting in Huntsville.More >>
Officials are investigating a Saturday afternoon crash in Gurley.More >>
Officials are investigating a Saturday afternoon crash in Gurley.More >>
After Cambridge Analytica released a report regarding the access of millions of Facebook user's data, people around the world were shocked to learn how much of their information was stored by the social media network.More >>
After Cambridge Analytica released a report regarding the access of millions of Facebook user's data, people around the world were shocked to learn how much of their information was stored by the social media network.More >>
The district attorney in Ascension Parish will likely determine whether the 14-year-old driver involved in a deadly crash early Monday morning will face charges.More >>
The district attorney in Ascension Parish will likely determine whether the 14-year-old driver involved in a deadly crash early Monday morning will face charges.More >>
On Monday, May 3, 2004, Kathy and Joe Bill Rogers kissed their daughter Joanna goodnight for the last time. "I went in to wake her up and she was just gone, she had just vanished," Kathy said. Kathy said her daughter's favorite coat, wallet, car keys and phone were all left behind in her room. "I had no clue what happened to her," Kathy said.More >>
On Monday, May 3, 2004, Kathy and Joe Bill Rogers kissed their daughter Joanna goodnight for the last time. "I went in to wake her up and she was just gone, she had just vanished," Kathy said. Kathy said her daughter's favorite coat, wallet, car keys and phone were all left behind in her room. "I had no clue what happened to her," Kathy said.More >>
A Butler County babysitter is now charged with murder in connection with a 3-year-old little girl who died earlier this month.More >>
A Butler County babysitter is now charged with murder in connection with a 3-year-old little girl who died earlier this month.More >>
Five people have been arrested on various charges, including a mom who is also facing a neglect charge.More >>
Five people have been arrested on various charges, including a mom who is also facing a neglect charge.More >>
Four Red Raider football players were arrested and on the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office Active Jail Roster on Sunday morning.More >>
Four Red Raider football players were arrested and on the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office Active Jail Roster on Sunday morning.More >>
Corey Widmer played a leading role on the New York Giants defense for much of the '90s. Now he 'can't even be associated' with the football.More >>
Corey Widmer played a leading role on the New York Giants defense for much of the '90s. Now he 'can't even be associated' with the football.More >>
It's been just over a year since the Perryton Fire burned 318,000 acres across multiple counties in the Texas Panhandle.More >>
It's been just over a year since the Perryton Fire burned 318,000 acres across multiple counties in the Texas Panhandle.More >>
For years, Kalihi residents have complained about the amount of trash piling up at this home at the corner of Gulick and Pacheco.More >>
For years, Kalihi residents have complained about the amount of trash piling up at this home at the corner of Gulick and Pacheco.More >>
The Galveston County Health District said it’s working with the Department of State Health Services to figure out how many people are possibly at risk.More >>
The Galveston County Health District said it’s working with the Department of State Health Services to figure out how many people are possibly at risk.More >>