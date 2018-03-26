Where to vote in House District 21 special election

The special election for House District 21 is Tuesday.

You can learn where to vote and verify if you are registered to vote at www.AlabamaVotes.gov.

Polls will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Republican Rex Reynolds is facing Democrat Terry Jones.

This seat became vacant after Jim Patterson died from a heart attack on Oct. 2, 2017.

