Scottsboro seeks downtown revitalization through state designation

Bringing in new business to downtown Scottsboro. That's the goal of a public meeting Monday night at City Hall.

The city is hoping to be designated as a Main Street Alabama community. City officials believe the designation would be a huge boost to the downtown area.

Currently in Sand Mountain, the only city that has been designated is Fort Payne.

Just three communities in the state are designated as a Main Street Alabama community each year. Scottsboro hopes to become one of those.

The city is hoping it will aid in the revitalization of their downtown area.

Officials with the Fort Payne program will be speaking to residents Monday night.

Tim Harris says since being designated back in 2015, Fort Payne has seen an increase in traffic to their downtown area. He says vacant buildings in the downtown are finding new purpose. Harris says one of those buildings is now being turned into apartments with a brew pub in the downstairs.

It's that kind of success Scottsboro would like to see if they received such a designation.

"The program brings in jobs. They help you recruit new businesses that would thrive in your downtown district. So not your big franchise corporations but your locally owned shops, maybe a new restaurant, things like that to get more people downtown," said Scottsboro events and marketing director Meg Nevels-Nippers.

Officials say the City Council will have to approve a resolution.

The selection committee is expected to make their decision in June.

