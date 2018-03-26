Group funding safety projects for Jackson County, Scottsboro schools

School security is at the top of just about everyone's mind after last month's shooting in Parkland, Florida. That tragedy has changed what one group does to help schools in Jackson County.

Officials with the Impact Learning Center say they usually enjoy giving away technology but in this day and time security must come first.

The Impact Learning Center is hoping to make schools in the Jackson County school system and the Scottsboro city system much safer. They're donating $50,000 for things like reinforcing door entrances or setting up cameras in order to see who wants to come inside a school.

The Jackson County school system will get $37,500 to be used at 18 of its schools while six schools at the Scottsboro system will split $12,500.

Officials say recent school shootings have made people think twice about the need for security.

"If you asked me had I rather spend this on technology for the kids in the schools or something like that I'd rather do that, but this is a much higher priority right now. It is something that is very timely for us to secure our schools," said Impact board member Gene Hess.

Officials say they plan to give away the money to the Jackson County school system on April 4 and the city school system on April 5.

