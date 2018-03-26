Arby's catches fire in Huntsville

A fire broke out at the Arby's restaurant on University Drive in Huntsville on March 26, 2018. (Source: WAFF)

A fire broke out at the Arby's at 4100 University Dr. Monday afternoon.

Firefighters said the call came in around 2:40 p.m.

The main entrance caught fire. Crews started removing the siding of the building and discovered more flames.

A firefighter received minor injuries when debris fell on his face,. He suffered a few cuts and bruises but will be back to work.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The restaurant will be closed for at least a few days.

