Vision for new Army Futures Command laid out in Huntsville

The Army of the future is the big talker in Huntsville this week, with some big names laying out plans to move our fighting force forward.

The AUSA Global Force Symposium is underway and some big topics are on the table, including a brand new Army command.

The theme of this year’s event is "Modernizing and Equipping America's Army for Today and Tomorrow.”

Secretary of the Army Dr. Mark Esper took the stage for the keynote address Monday morning to kick off the three day conference at the Von Braun Center. He stressed the importance of planning for what's ahead.

"While we’ve been rightly focused on winning in the Middle East, China and Russia have invested in advanced technologies, professionalized their militaries and changed facts on the ground that have reduced our military advantage. Both countries are modernizing their militaries at a pace that is... improving their ability to threaten our national interest," he said before a crowd that filled the concert hall.

"We must be able to overcome our adversaries’ defenses to gain a foothold, maintain access and exploit success," he added. us..

He shared his vision of the Army ten years from now.

"The Army of 2028 will be ready to deploy, fight, and win decisively against any adversary anytime and anywhere in a joint, multi-domain, high intensity conflict while simultaneously deterring others and maintaining its ability to conduct irregular warfare," Esper explained.

To make it happen, Esper and his staff are completely restructuring the Army to add a fourth command to focus on modernization, the biggest change in decades. It’s called the Futures Command

"It’s a different way of looking at it. That’s how you get leap ahead technology and concepts by having a specific command focused on the future, not tied to the present," explained Army Vice Chief of Staff Gen. James McConville

"One of the things we try to do by putting the future in futures command, is to make sure that the future is preserved," Esper added.

Army leaders say the same level of ingenuity and innovation that built up the rocket program in Huntsville after WWII will be required to accomplish their vision.

There's word yet on its location or if Huntsville is on the list as the potential location for the new command, but officials said the researching happening at AMC and AMRDEC at Redstone Arsenal will be some key components to its organizational structure.

"Research and development for long range precision fires is done right here. When you look at future vertical lift, research for aviation is done right here. When you look at air and missile defense, it’s done here. So you start to look at those things and we lay out the priorities and if you line up with those priorities, you’re in the right line of work I’d guess you say," Gen. McConville stated.

"Our research and development enterprise is extremely important as an element to the new futures command organization. Bringing this S&T community closer to the requirements community is philosophically the crux of what we’re trying to achieve. The folks here in Huntsville will be instrumental in this new command," added Ryan McCarthy, Under Secretary of the U.S. Army.

A headquarters location for futures command will be announced this summer.

