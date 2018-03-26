Raytheon starts work on $600 million contract in Huntsville

Some big news is coming out of North Alabama from Raytheon, a major U.S. defense contractor, with operations in Huntsville.

Raytheon announced Monday that they are starting work on a $600-million, three-year contract to support software upgrades.

Officials discussed the impact on the Huntsville area during the AUSA Global Force Symposium, being held this week at the Von Braun Center.

The contract is geared at sustaining and modernizing missile defense and other strategic systems operated by the Army and other government agencies.

Raytheon expects to directly re-employ approximately 800 people in the Huntsville area to support the contract and will hire 120 additional employees in the first year of the contract.

"What’s important for Huntsville is the incumbent workforce that’s doing the work today will be doing the work tomorrow and will be growing. So this is a Huntsville born work group that has continued to perform magnificently and we look forward to continuing that in the coming years ahead," said Program Manager Dan Kirby. .

Raytheon will use the company's expertise in commercial software practices to speed delivery of software upgrades across the supported systems to improve them without interrupting critical missions.

"We're bringing state-of-the-art, commercial software practices, such as DevOps and Agile, to make sure the systems the Army depends on stay ahead of evolving threats," said Todd Probert, vice president of Mission Support and Modernization at Raytheon Intelligence, Information and Services.

Work will be conducted at the Systems Simulation, Software and Integration Directorate, U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Research, Development and Engineering Center at Redstone Arsenal.

Raytheon will begin transitioning and or hiring experienced software and hardware engineers, program managers, and other professional services experts in the coming months.

For more on how to apply , click here. The jobs will be posted under strategic systems engineering services.

