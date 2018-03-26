Huntsville police officer involved in crash near Pulaski Pike

Police officials say a 25 year veteran of the Huntsville Police Department was involved in a car accident on Monday morning.

Officials say another person was involved in that vehicle crash too at Pulaski Pike and Grizzard Road around 9:30.

Investigators tell us both are being treated at this time with non-life threatening injuries.

The intersection of Gizzard Road and Pulaski Pike remain closed. State troopers will continue to investigate the crash.

Avoid the area officers say it'll be closed until further notice.

