Huntsville police officer dies following wreck on March 26

The Huntsville Police Department confirms the officer who was in an on-duty car crash last month has died.

Officer Keith Earle has remained in the hospital since the March 26 wreck. He died Monday afternoon.

Earl;e served the Huntsville Police Department for just under 26 years.

The wreck happened at Pulaski Pike and Grizzard Road at about 9:30 a.m. March 26. Another person was also injured.

