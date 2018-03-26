Huntsville police officer dies following on-duty vehicle crash

The Huntsville Police Department confirms the officer who was in an on-duty vehicle crash last month has died.More >>
Huntsville police confirm someone was shot at Westlake Apartments on Sparkman Drive Monday evening.More >>
Construction is underway for a $600 million internet data center in Jackson County.More >>
Authorities in Moulton are asking for your help in locating a missing woman. Jennifer Marshell White was last seen driving near her home in Moulton on 1:30p.m. Sunday.More >>
A teenager is in custody after leading authorities on a chase with a vehicle stolen from a Huntsville dealership.More >>
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.More >>
