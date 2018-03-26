Huntsville police officer dies following on-duty vehicle crash

The Huntsville Police Department confirms the officer who was in an on-duty vehicle crash last month has died.

Officer Keith Earle has remained in the hospital since the March 26 wreck. He died Monday afternoon.

Earle, 46, served the Huntsville Police Department for just under 26 years.

The wreck happened at Pulaski Pike and Grizzard Road at about 9:30 a.m. March 26. Another person was also injured.

"Due to the untimely death of our fellow Law Enforcement Officer Keith Earle, I am requesting all sworn HPD Law Enforcement Officers to join me in honoring his service by draping your badge. We will begin draping badges immediately until midnight on the date of the burial. Keep the Earle family in your prayers and we will make sure any requested assistance is shared," said Huntsville Police Chief Mark McMurray.

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle released the following statement: "Eula and I are praying for the family of Officer Keith Earl and everyone in the Huntsville Police Department. We offer our deepest condolences as our community mourns his loss and remembers his service."

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48