Huntsville police officer dies following on-duty car crash

The Huntsville Police Department confirms the officer who was in an on-duty car crash last month has died.

Officer Keith Earle has remained in the hospital since the March 26 wreck. He died Monday afternoon.

Earle, 46, served the Huntsville Police Department for just under 26 years.

The wreck happened at Pulaski Pike and Grizzard Road at about 9:30 a.m. March 26. Another person was also injured.

